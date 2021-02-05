Ultra Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ultra has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $645,174.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.01177441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00491302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00038093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002210 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

