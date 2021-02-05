Unibright (UBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.06 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $155.06 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

