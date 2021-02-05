Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.00

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 188.90 ($2.47), with a volume of 6313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

In other news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

