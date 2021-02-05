Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $12.59 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $16.03 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for approximately $12.59 or 0.00032367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00227274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

