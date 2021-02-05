UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.52

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.52 and last traded at $229.39, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock worth $299,246. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

