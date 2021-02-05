UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Hits $8.29 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 242.6% higher against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $1.26 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

