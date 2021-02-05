Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5139 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.
UL stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
