Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5139 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.

UL stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

