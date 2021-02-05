Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,550 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,040.76 ($52.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock has a market cap of £106.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,365.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,550.81. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

