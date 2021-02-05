Uniswap Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.08 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $20.20 or 0.00051989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 162.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,840,960 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

