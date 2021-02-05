United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.81

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $32.03. United Community Banks shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 558,861 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 703.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

