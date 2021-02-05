United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.