Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

