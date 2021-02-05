Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $13.41. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 162,594 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,871 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

