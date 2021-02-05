UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $149,945.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

