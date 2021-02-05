Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.