Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 3,244,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,414,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.