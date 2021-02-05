UNUS SED LEO Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $19.38 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

