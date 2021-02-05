Uquid Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.18 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and $7.18 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00014046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

