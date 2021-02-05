Uquid Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $5.42 or 0.00013781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

