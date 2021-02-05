Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.20. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 78,795 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$195.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

In other Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$46,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,706.06. Also, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$243,479.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,726.75.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

