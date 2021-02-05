Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Trading 10.1% Higher

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares traded up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. 1,194,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,256,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

