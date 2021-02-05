USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Up 5.6%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 298,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 295,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

