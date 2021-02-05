USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. USD Coin has a market cap of $6.28 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.64 or 0.04508916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,356,170,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,271,804 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

