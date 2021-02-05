USDK (USDK) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $131.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

