USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $620,282.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002058 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $620,282.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,403.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.01153246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00492555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 36,900,128 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars.

