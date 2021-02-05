USDX [Lighthouse] 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,218.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $643,295.80 and $1,218.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,084.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.14 or 0.01153065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00479200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002019 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.