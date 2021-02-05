USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $644,900.31

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $644,900.31 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.94 or 0.01191773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.27 or 0.00481065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001999 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002064 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

