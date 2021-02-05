Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.85

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.85 and traded as high as $202.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 96,675 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £444.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In other news, insider John Rennocks purchased 20,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26). Also, insider Susan Hansen acquired 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

