Utrust Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Utrust has a market cap of $128.44 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

