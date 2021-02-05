Utrust (UTK) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $141.29 million and $8.43 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

