UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.

Shares of UTSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

