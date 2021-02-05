v.systems (VSYS) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, v.systems has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $36.57 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,123,403,229 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,794,765 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

