Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 10.7%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.08. 1,445,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 779,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

