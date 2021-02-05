Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,581,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $61.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,034.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.