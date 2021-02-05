Validity Price Hits $1.13 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Validity has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $173,406.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00158291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,228,576 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,811 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

