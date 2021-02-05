Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $236,547.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

