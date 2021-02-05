Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.62

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $222.96. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 148,946 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.62%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.