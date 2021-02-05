VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.66

Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 82437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.