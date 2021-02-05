VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.09. 8,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

About VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

