Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $298.32

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $298.32 and last traded at $298.32, with a volume of 907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

