Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.61. 528,546 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.