Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

