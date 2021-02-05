Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.16

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16, with a volume of 55 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

