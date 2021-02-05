Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.17. 34,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,666. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $263.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

