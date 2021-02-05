Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

