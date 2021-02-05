Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1,680.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

