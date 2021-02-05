Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 770,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV remained flat at $$91.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.