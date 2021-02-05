Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

