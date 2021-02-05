Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41.

