Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,905. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

